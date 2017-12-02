Laura’s Look: A More December-Like Chill Coming

Happy Saturday! Can you believe it’s this warm for the first weekend of December? High temperatures for this Saturday tapped into the 60s.

Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight, mainly across central Kansas. It’ll be chilly with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Then it’s off to the races! Once the fog burns off, turning windy and milder. High temperatures in the 60s and even the 70s tomorrow! Enjoy it while you can though, chilly changes are coming.

The new school and work week signals change in our weather pattern.

A more typical December chill can be expected the rest of the week with temperatures in the 40s.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News at 6 and 10, I will show you when we thaw out and if anyone will see some moisture with this cold snap. – Laura Bannon