Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild Weekend, Colder Next Week

It’s been another chilly morning with temperatures now in the 40s with plenty of sunshine and breezy south winds.

Temperatures will keep climbing today into the low 60s with just a few more clouds and stronger winds than yesterday. Overall, a great Friday to get out and enjoy!

We’ll stay mild all throughout the weekend, so you’ll have plenty of nice weather to soak in – just before it all changes next week. A powerful cold front will send temperatures crashing down throughout the day on Monday.

So we’re well above normal into the start of next week, and then that cold shot drops us down towards typical December weather in the 40s for the rest of the week.

I’ll talk more about your weekend weather and that big cool down for next week, plus if we’ll see any moisture to go along with it, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

Or, as always, you can catch your latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

