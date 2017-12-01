Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Mild March of Temps Ends Soon

By under

A gorgeous sunset is happening right now across Kansas!  We have just enough high level clouds to make it stellar.  And wasn’t it a mild day?  Even at 5 PM, our temps are still pleasant.

With light winds overnight, temps as expected will cool off, but not be as brutal as they could be for the first day of December.

More mild weather is expected over the weekend before a major cool down early next week.

As the cold front comes plowing through on Monday, temps will make a huge drop.  You’ll be digging out the layers for several days next week.  How cold it gets and if we’ll see any flurries coming up tonight on KSN News.  – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s