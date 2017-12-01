Teachman’s Take: Mild March of Temps Ends Soon

A gorgeous sunset is happening right now across Kansas! We have just enough high level clouds to make it stellar. And wasn’t it a mild day? Even at 5 PM, our temps are still pleasant.

With light winds overnight, temps as expected will cool off, but not be as brutal as they could be for the first day of December.

More mild weather is expected over the weekend before a major cool down early next week.

As the cold front comes plowing through on Monday, temps will make a huge drop. You’ll be digging out the layers for several days next week. How cold it gets and if we’ll see any flurries coming up tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman