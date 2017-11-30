Western’s Weather Wrap: Warming into the Weekend

It was a cold start this morning, but temperatures are warming nicely with lots of sunshine today.

We’ll keep the sun for the rest of our Thursday, along with light winds, and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, so be sure to get out and enjoy it!

Even though we did get a little bit of rain yesterday, overall it has been very dry for the past several weeks, so unfortunately the drought conditions are worsening across the state. A good chunk of central/southern Kansas is now in the Moderate Drought category as of this week’s update.

But, I am tracking a pattern change for next week. This will bring us at least a small chance for a few showers or flurries, but more than anything it will just finally drop our temperatures back down towards normal for this time of year.

But, I am tracking a pattern change for next week. This will bring us at least a small chance for a few showers or flurries, but more than anything it will just finally drop our temperatures back down towards normal for this time of year.

I'll have more details on your milder weekend ahead before that cold snap hits next week

~Katie the Weather Lady