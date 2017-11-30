Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Riding the Warmer Wave a Little Longer

By under

Temps today were above the norm.  With a few high clouds, it’s a great way to end November.

All across the state we warmed into the 50s.

An area of high pressure continues to shift to the east.  Because of this, temps will tumble after dark due to light winds and clear skies.  And while temps will drop below freezing overnight in many cases, we will be able to rebound just in time for the weekend.

As the winds pick up and temps increase, please keep in mind how dry conditions are right now.

Burning may not be the best idea Friday, Sunday nor Monday.  Our winds will be stronger on these days as temps trend well above average.

We continue to track a big pattern change for next week.  We’ll be able to squeeze out another warm day on Monday before the bottom falls out.

There is a slim — EXTREMELY SLIM — chance for a few sprinkles or flurries as this change happens.  Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for a timeline of when to expect the coldest air of the season. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s