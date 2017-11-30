Teachman’s Take: Riding the Warmer Wave a Little Longer

Temps today were above the norm. With a few high clouds, it’s a great way to end November.

All across the state we warmed into the 50s.

An area of high pressure continues to shift to the east. Because of this, temps will tumble after dark due to light winds and clear skies. And while temps will drop below freezing overnight in many cases, we will be able to rebound just in time for the weekend.

As the winds pick up and temps increase, please keep in mind how dry conditions are right now.

Burning may not be the best idea Friday, Sunday nor Monday. Our winds will be stronger on these days as temps trend well above average.

We continue to track a big pattern change for next week. We’ll be able to squeeze out another warm day on Monday before the bottom falls out.

There is a slim — EXTREMELY SLIM — chance for a few sprinkles or flurries as this change happens. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 for a timeline of when to expect the coldest air of the season. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman