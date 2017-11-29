Western’s Weather Wrap: Chilly Today, Milder Weekend

Some much-needed rain fell in Wichita and southeastern Kansas last night, but now it has all cleared out.

As of 11 AM, we’re just left with plenty of clouds and chilly temperatures, but dry conditions.

The clouds will be fairly stubborn today, but sunshine should start breaking through later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll actually turn milder again as we head into the weekend, but looking ahead to the first full week of December, it’s looking like we’ll be getting a shot of much cooler air that may stick around for awhile.

More details on your weekend forecast and how much colder we’ll get next week, all coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or catch our latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady