Teachman’s Take: Sunshine Returns with a Little Warmth

Clouds have been stubborn to break up today. But, I’m already starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Look at the clearing line happening right now in Wichita.

Temperatures haven’t been too bad today.

Even with the cloud cover, temps have been near normal. The light winds also helped make it feel better outside.

Overnight, with clear skies and light winds, temps will tumble into the 20s and 30s.

Once Thursday afternoon rolls around, temps will head back up. We’ll stay on this warming trend through the weekend.

Next week though, get ready for a big change!

There will be a pattern shift and some of the coldest air so far this season will trickle south. How cold it will get and if we’ll see any moisture coming up tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman