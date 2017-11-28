Teachman’s Take: Cooler Temps with a Few Showers

A cold front came racing through earlier today. The winds switched to the north and our temperatures struggled to warm up. The days of highs in the 70s and 80s are taking a detour away from us as more seasonable air takes over the state.

There is a quick and compact storm system that will hug the Kansas/Oklahoma state line overnight. This will create a few sprinkles and light showers in the southern half of the state. Rainfall amounts will be light and this system will move out by dawn.

Temperatures overnight will be cold, so plan on putting another blanket on the bed.

Looking ahead for the rest of the work week, temps will stay near the norm. It won’t be until the weekend before we get a boost back to the 60s. How long it lasts on KSN News tonight at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman