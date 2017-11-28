Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Back to November!!

A pretty potent cold front is moving through the state this morning!! That front will cool us off about 20 degrees or so from yesterday, but considering the record highs we hit yesterday afternoon, this big cool down still won’t be “cold”.

Today is going to be one of those days where we hit our day time highs kind of early in the afternoon… Now it all depends on how soon that cold front comes through your back yard… The sooner the wind shifts to the NW the earlier you’re highs will be reached. Still normal highs this time of year should be in the lower 50s so if you want to split hairs about it, we are still running above average…

Clouds might be a bit stubborn tomorrow in SC Kansas, but the overall trend for the rest of the week will be sunny and more seasonal temps. The weekend is looking pretty good as well!!