Teachman’s Take: Tuesday’s Changes

Temperatures today have been unseasonably warm…AGAIN! The sunshine was nice, but we could definitely use some moisture. High temperatures broke all over the state today including Wichita, Russell, Salina, Goodland, Hill City and Colby to name just a few.

4 PM temps have dropped a little from our highs, however it’s going to be a mild and windy evening.

High temperatures broke all over the state today including Wichita, Russell, Salina, Goodland, Hill City and Colby to name just a few.

The winds today have also been a nuisance, easily gusting above 30 MPH.

They won’t weaken until the cold front gets a ways away from us. In fact, winds will be even stronger in parts of the state on Tuesday!

These changes will also bring in a slight possibility of a few sprinkles and showers. It looks like south central and southeastern Kansas stand the best chance to see a few raindrops.

There will be a noticeable difference in temps by tomorrow, too. I’ll show you how much we’ll cool down and track the rain hour by hour on KSN TV tonight at 5. 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman