Western’s Weather Wrap: Temperatures Keep Climbing…for Now

After a mild day, it won’t be too bad for the rest of the night as we slide down through the 50s with mainly clear skies and a light breeze, so get out and enjoy the remainder of your weekend!

Tomorrow then, temperatures will soar into the 70s and even a few low 80s with lots of sunshine and very gusty south winds.

Record highs are expected to fall across much of the state Monday, with temperatures WELL above normal for this time of year.

The downside to the warm weather is that it’s also very dry and very windy, so our fire danger remains elevated tomorrow – be very cautious!

Then our temperatures come crashing down as a cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing significant north winds and the chance for a few spotty showers.

I’ll have more details on this next cold front tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can always watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady