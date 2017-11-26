Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Temperatures Keep Climbing…for Now

By under

After a mild day, it won’t be too bad for the rest of the night as we slide down through the 50s with mainly clear skies and a light breeze, so get out and enjoy the remainder of your weekend!

Tomorrow then, temperatures will soar into the 70s and even a few low 80s with lots of sunshine and very gusty south winds.

Record highs are expected to fall across much of the state Monday, with temperatures WELL above normal for this time of year.

The downside to the warm weather is that it’s also very dry and very windy, so our fire danger remains elevated tomorrow – be very cautious!

Then our temperatures come crashing down as a cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing significant north winds and the chance for a few spotty showers.

I’ll have more details on this next cold front tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can always watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s