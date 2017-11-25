Western’s Weather Wrap: Temperatures Climb Again

A cold front dropped our highs down today, but it’s still been nice and mild overall with mainly clear skies and light winds.

We’ll stay quiet through the night with mainly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop into the 30s first thing tomorrow morning, so you’ll probably want a jacket if you’re headed out early.

The winds will start to increase tomorrow, warming our temperatures up, and then our highs will soar even more on Monday with near record highs possible, but with even stronger winds.

Despite a big cool down for next week, you’ll notice that our temperatures will still remain above normal over the next week.

A few spotty showers will also be possible with our next front on Tuesday. Get your latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady