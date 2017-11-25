Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Temperatures Climb Again

By under

A cold front dropped our highs down today, but it’s still been nice and mild overall with mainly clear skies and light winds.

We’ll stay quiet through the night with mainly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop into the 30s first thing tomorrow morning, so you’ll probably want a jacket if you’re headed out early.

The winds will start to increase tomorrow, warming our temperatures up, and then our highs will soar even more on Monday with near record highs possible, but with even stronger winds.

Despite a big cool down for next week, you’ll notice that our temperatures will still remain above normal over the next week.

A few spotty showers will also be possible with our next front on Tuesday. Get your latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s