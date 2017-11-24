Teachman’s Take: Cooler Weekend Winds

Record high temperatures were shattered across the state today, including Wichita, Russell, Salina and Dodge City. The image above is a preliminary look at today’s high temps. I’ll have a breakdown of all the new records tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 once all the data comes into the Storm Tracker 3 weather center.

There is a cold front sliding across the state. It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but the winds are incredible behind it! Some gusts have reached over 50 MPH!

Once the front passes and we go deeper into the overnight, the winds will calm down. I’m expecting those winds to stay on the lighter side for Saturday.

Temperatures will also drop as this front comes through. However, I think you’ll still like where temperatures are headed to finish out the holiday weekend. Join me tonight for your updated forecast. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman