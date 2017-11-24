Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Cooler Weekend Winds

By under

Record high temperatures were shattered across the state today, including Wichita, Russell, Salina and Dodge City.  The image above is a preliminary look at today’s high temps.  I’ll have a breakdown of all the new records tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10 once all the data comes into the Storm Tracker 3 weather center.

There is a cold front sliding across the state.  It doesn’t have much moisture to work with, but the winds are incredible behind it!  Some gusts have reached over 50 MPH!

Once the front passes and we go deeper into the overnight, the winds will calm down.  I’m expecting those winds to stay on the lighter side for Saturday.

Temperatures will also drop as this front comes through.  However, I think you’ll still like where temperatures are headed to finish out the holiday weekend.  Join me tonight for your updated forecast. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s