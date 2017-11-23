Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Not Finished Warming Just Yet…

By under

What a day to celebrate Thanksgiving!  I hope you are enjoying the day with family and friends.  A few high level clouds have been working through the state today.  But, it hasn’t slowed our temps one bit.

Temps this afternoon warmed up into the upper 60s and lower 70s across much of the state.  Get this — these temps are actually cool compared to where we will be for Black Friday.  If you’re standing out in line overnight, you won’t have to load on too many layers as temps stay cool in the 40s.

As for the rest of Black Friday…

Records in some parts of the state will be broken due to the heat.  Tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, I’ll take a look at a few and give you an idea of when we’ll return to more fallish temperatures. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

