Western’s Weather Wrap: Wonderful Travel Forecast

After the coldest morning since February 25th, we’re seeing some improvements in Wichita as we head into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine, light winds, quiet conditions, and temperatures climbing towards the 40s.

For the rest of the day, expect continued sunshine, only slightly breezy winds, and cool temperatures with a high around 50 in Wichita, but much milder conditions out west.

No travel concerns across the Central Plains today or tomorrow, but you may run into a few issues in the Pacific Northwest, New England, and Florida, with some heavy rain and a few pockets of a wintry mix possible for those areas.

For Wichita on Thanksgiving, expect a GORGEOUS day: Lots of sunshine, light winds, dry conditions, and mild temperatures soaring into the 60s. Get out and enjoy it!

And if you plan on going shopping on Black Friday, expect even warmer temperatures with near-record highs in the 70s. The only downside will be the return of some gusty winds, so hang on tight to those shopping bags, but enjoy the warm weather!

Get more details on your travel forecast, with a look ahead to our weekend weather, in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a safe and happy holiday, everybody!

~Katie the Weather Lady

