Teachman’s Take: Breaking Free From The Chill, Record Highs In Sight

Temperatures were mixed across the state today. It was much cooler in central and eastern Kansas than the rest of the state. While it may not have felt like it, a warm up is already underway. This is why temperatures overnight won’t be nearly as bitter.

We have a nice long stretch of dry and unseasonably warm temperatures ahead. All of us will warm even more on Thanksgiving.

And Black Friday shoppers won’t have to load on the layers while standing outside in long lines. In fact, we will be looking at shattering several records across the state.

How much longer we can hold on to this heat before another cool down tonight on KSN News. Plus, I’ll have an updated look at holiday travel problems across the nation due to weather as well. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman