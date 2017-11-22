Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cold Start To A Warm Holiday!

You’re waking up and walking out the door into one of the coldest mornings you’ve had so far in Central Kansas!!

The sun will be out from start to finish today and fortunately our winds are not too strong today so the wind chills aren’t as bad as they cold be!! That sun will help to warm up you folks in W KS, but Central Kansas is going to have a slow recovery…

Today is the busiest travel day of the year and if you are hitting the road or headed to the airport you shouldn’t be facing any major weather related delay!!

Primary airport hubs across the nation aren’t looking at any major weather related issues either… A little rain in South Florida and in the Pac NW might slow you down a bit, but for the most part this is one of the best Thanksgiving travel days i can remember!