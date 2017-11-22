Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cold Start To A Warm Holiday!

By under

You’re waking up and walking out the door into one of the coldest mornings you’ve had so far in Central Kansas!!

 

The sun will be out from start to finish today and fortunately our winds are not too strong today so the wind chills aren’t as bad as they cold be!! That sun will help to warm up you folks in W KS, but Central Kansas is going to have a slow recovery…

Today is the busiest travel day of the year and if you are hitting the road or headed to the airport you shouldn’t be facing any major weather related delay!!

Primary airport hubs across the nation aren’t looking at any major weather related issues either… A little rain in South Florida and in the Pac NW might slow you down a bit, but for the most part this is one of the best Thanksgiving travel days i can remember!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s