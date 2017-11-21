Teachman’s Take: Wednesday’s Bitter Beginning, Week Ends Warmer

Gusty winds dominated from the north today which kept our temperatures down in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight, as the winds die down combined with the clear skies, temperatures will tumble into the teens and 20s.

Please keep an eye on your furry friends and make sure they have a warm place to stay. Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

Temperatures will turn a warmer direction by Thanksgiving. And we’re not stopping there. When temperatures will feel like spring again in the 70s tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. I’ll also take a look around the country and show you where you could run into some travel issues due to the weather. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman