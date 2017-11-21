Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Cool & Windy Today; Spring Temps Returning

A dry cold front swept across the state earlier which has set the stage for chilly temperatures today and tomorrow.

Clearing skies today with gusty north winds. High temperatures will likely happen early in the afternoon.

Day Planner

Less wind tonight but with clear skies temperatures will plummet into the 20s come Wednesday morning.

Kansas Tonight

Back to back to back sunny days! Mostly sunny and cool with highs on Wednesday in the 50s. It looks like we’ll make a quick recovery as temperatures warm back into the 60s for Thanksgiving Day!

Temperature Trend

The warming trend doesn’t stop there! I’ll show you much warmer it’ll get before we cool off for the weekend coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon

