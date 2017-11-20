Teachman’s Take: Windy Days and Fair Skies

Our winds have been strong today, especially over south central and south eastern Kansas. The gusty nature along with warm temperatures and dry conditions has fueled several grass fires. Burning is definitely discouraged right now!

Today, since the direction of the winds is from the south, temps are still warm as we approach sunset.



Overnight, a cold front will move across the state. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles in northern Kansas, but most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures will drop for a couple of days, but rebound just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Tonight on KSN News, I’m taking a look at the ups and downs of our temps and what you can expect if you’re traveling around the region. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman