Teachman’s Take: Windy Days and Fair Skies

By

Our winds have been strong today, especially over south central and south eastern Kansas.  The gusty nature along with warm temperatures and dry conditions has fueled several grass fires.  Burning is definitely discouraged right now!

Today, since the direction of the winds is from the south, temps are still warm as we approach sunset.  

Overnight, a cold front will move across the state.  There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles in northern Kansas, but most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures will drop for a couple of days, but rebound just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.  Tonight on KSN News, I’m taking a look at the ups and downs of our temps and what you can expect if you’re traveling around the region. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s