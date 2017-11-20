Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: November? Are You Sure??

By under

It is hard to believe that we are looking at the week headed into Thanksgiving and we are talking about sunshine and 60s!!! This will be a great week for holiday travel across Kansas!! The only downside to this very mild forecast is an elevated fire danger! We have very dry conditions across the state today and with a gusty S wind fire conditions will remain high.

Thanksgiving is looking great!! A huge ridge of high pressure will dominate the central and SW part of the nation this Thursday. This means sunny and dry conditions and temps will be running nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. This is one of the busiest travel times of the year and it looks like it will be smooth sailing across the state.

You’d think the calendar was stuck on April and not November as we look ahead into the next weekend!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s