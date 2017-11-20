Leon’s Breakfast Blog: November? Are You Sure??

It is hard to believe that we are looking at the week headed into Thanksgiving and we are talking about sunshine and 60s!!! This will be a great week for holiday travel across Kansas!! The only downside to this very mild forecast is an elevated fire danger! We have very dry conditions across the state today and with a gusty S wind fire conditions will remain high.

Thanksgiving is looking great!! A huge ridge of high pressure will dominate the central and SW part of the nation this Thursday. This means sunny and dry conditions and temps will be running nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. This is one of the busiest travel times of the year and it looks like it will be smooth sailing across the state.

You’d think the calendar was stuck on April and not November as we look ahead into the next weekend!