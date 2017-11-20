Laura’s Look: No Travel Concerns Here!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and this week looks remarkably quiet!

Mild weather continues into Monday but it’s going to be windy, so hang onto those hats! Look for temperatures to soar into the 60s and even the 70s in western Kansas.

Clouds will sneak in overnight tonight. There is a small chance for a spotty shower early Tuesday morning along and north of I-70.

Cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 50s. No rain or snow to worry about in Kansas for any holiday travelers!

A lot to be thankful for this week, it looks like we’ll warm back up just in time for Thanksgiving Day!

We’ll talk about how long the spring-like warmth will last coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then. – Laura Bannon