Western’s Weather Wrap: Nice Sunday Ahead

Clear skies and light winds overnight have allowed our temperatures to drop significantly this morning – It’s down into the 20s in Wichita!

There’s a slight breeze in western Kansas too, so it feels like it’s down into the teens… Brr!!

So, grab a coat before you head out this morning, but you certainly won’t need it by the afternoon. Your Sunday will be filled with sunshine, slightly breezy southwest winds, and milder temperatures topping off around 60.

If you’re planning on travelling for the holiday this week, thankfully you won’t have any weather concerns regionally. We are looking at a dry stretch in Kansas with mild temperatures overall!

I’ll have more on your weather all morning on KSN, or you can always watch our latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks!

~Katie the Weather Lady