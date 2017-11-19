Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Nice Sunday Ahead

By under

Clear skies and light winds overnight have allowed our temperatures to drop significantly this morning – It’s down into the 20s in Wichita!

There’s a slight breeze in western Kansas too, so it feels like it’s down into the teens… Brr!!

So, grab a coat before you head out this morning, but you certainly won’t need it by the afternoon. Your Sunday will be filled with sunshine, slightly breezy southwest winds, and milder temperatures topping off around 60.

If you’re planning on travelling for the holiday this week, thankfully you won’t have any weather concerns regionally. We are looking at a dry stretch in Kansas with mild temperatures overall!

I’ll have more on your weather all morning on KSN, or you can always watch our latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, folks!

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s