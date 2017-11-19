Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Quiet Holiday Week

By under

Looking at mild and windy weather ahead of our next cool down this week. Overall, the holiday week looks great with day-to-day changes and no precipitation to talk about.

Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies return for Monday but it’ll be windy. Gusty winds from the south will allow for a nice warm with highs in the 60s and even the 70s.

Another cold front will drop in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Expect cool conditions to linger into Wednesday.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News After The Game, we will talk about whether or not your guests will need to ditch the winter coat and trade it out for short sleeves on Thanksgiving Day. – Laura Bannon

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s