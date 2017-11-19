Laura’s Look: Quiet Holiday Week

Looking at mild and windy weather ahead of our next cool down this week. Overall, the holiday week looks great with day-to-day changes and no precipitation to talk about.

Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies return for Monday but it’ll be windy. Gusty winds from the south will allow for a nice warm with highs in the 60s and even the 70s.

Another cold front will drop in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Expect cool conditions to linger into Wednesday.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News After The Game, we will talk about whether or not your guests will need to ditch the winter coat and trade it out for short sleeves on Thanksgiving Day. – Laura Bannon