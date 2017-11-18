Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Windy & Colder Saturday

Light showers have been moving across Kansas this morning. Get the latest look at radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Not only has this morning’s cold front brought a little rain, but it’s also bringing very gusty winds – a *Wind Advisory* is in place until 4 PM, so please be cautious and hang on tight to the wheel!

The winds are already out of the northwest at 20-30 mph this morning, gusting upwards of 45 mph. Phew!

Because of the winds and falling temperatures, it feels very chilly in the 20s and 30s to start our Saturday in Kansas.

Showers will end this morning, then sunshine will take over for the rest of the day. But, we’ll keep with gusty northwest winds, dropping our highs to just the low to mid 50s.

Stay warm today, and get a look ahead to your Thanksgiving forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

 

