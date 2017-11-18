Laura’s Look: More sunshine with less wind Sunday

A powerful cold front plowed through the state and set the stage for windy conditions this Sunday! Check out the peak wind gusts from today. Dodge City had a peak wind gusts of 49 MPH with this front. Fierce winds were felt by all.

Winds will die down through the nighttime hours. It’ll be much colder to start off your Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies will also greet at the door. Winds will be breezy at times through the day with highs climbing into the upper 50s. Talk about a nice recovery! Tomorrow will be a good day to get yard work done as you prep for the upcoming holiday!

Speaking of the holiday (hard to believe it’s here already!) the forecast looks great! It’ll be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

We are tracking another cold front which will send temperatures tumbling on down just before the holiday, how this impacts your holiday travels on KSN News at 6 & 10. – Laura Bannon