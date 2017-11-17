Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Record Highs Today, Cold Front Tonight

By under

After a gloomy start to the day, the sun has broken out across Kansas, and temperatures are warming quickly.

We will soar to near record highs today in the upper 70s and even some low 80s, along with plenty of sunshine and gusty southwest winds.

Enjoy this warmth while it lasts, because a major cold front is on the way for tonight. It will bring some spotty showers to northern Kansas, then significant north winds and falling temperatures across the entire state.

So, expect us to drop about 25 degrees for our highs tomorrow, but with some nice recovery on Sunday. If you have plans outdoors this weekend, Sunday is definitely the better day to do them!

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving… The weather looks quiet for Kansas, with a ridge of high pressure nearby, bringing us above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

I’ll have more details on tonight’s cold front and your full weekend forecast, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon! Or watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

