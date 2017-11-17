Teachman’s Take: Gusty Winds Usher in a Cooler Weekend

Temperatures have been nearly 20 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. This won’t last much longer as a cold front is on the way overnight.

A few showers are possible, especially north of I-70 this evening through the early overnight. Closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line, a few flurries could mix in.

As the rain shifts to the southeast, it will fall apart. While a sprinkle or brief shower is possible in southern Kansas, including the Wichita metro, most of us will stay dry.

Once it’s here, you’ll know it because you’ll hear the strong winds.

A Wind Advisory kicks into gear after midnight and lingers through Saturday afternoon. Once we get closer to sunset, the winds will ease. Gusts could easily hit 50 MPH. This will impact temperatures. How much we’ll drop and how long we’ll stay cool before another pleasant warm up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman