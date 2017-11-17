Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Near Record Highs

By under

Clouds and patchy fog to start your Friday morning!! The mist and fog will taper off but the clouds will stay with us this morning. Clouds will gradually start to break as we go into the afternoon and we are going to warm up big time!! With a gusty south wind and some sunshine we will be closing in on some record highs in the southern half of the state today.

Today there is a HUGE ridge of high pressure over the SW corner of the nation. This high will bring up some very warm temps by this afternoon. Wichita’s record high is 78… We’ll be in the neighborhood!

Thanksgiving is looking really really good!! Another ridge of high pressure will control our weather and bring us an absolutely beautiful holiday!

 

 

 

