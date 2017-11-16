Western’s Weather Wrap: Sun Today, Clouds Tonight

It’s a beautiful November day across Kansas – the only downside being some breezy southeast winds.

Today will continue to be very much like yesterday: Mostly sunny, mild and quiet, but windy. Get out and enjoy your Thursday!

Clouds will once again increase from the southeast tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing the potential for some fog and drizzle, especially around the Wichita Metro and points toward the east.

This increasing moisture will actually warm our temperatures nicely tomorrow, but then yet another cold front hits us just in time for the weekend, knocking our temperatures back down around normal for this time of year.

I’ll time out this drizzle and approaching cold front on Stormcast, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady