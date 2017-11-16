Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Unseasonably Warm Friday

By under

With strong southerly winds and a decent amount of sunshine today, temps warmed into the 60s and even 70s.

Clouds will thicken overnight and areas of mist and fog will develop, especially east of the Turnpike.

As the winds intensify more for Friday, temps will soar into the 70s and possibly the 80s in some parts of the state.

Any peeks of sunshine will amplify Friday’s temperatures.  Heading into Saturday, a cold front will sag south.  This will drop our temperatures for the weekend and give us a few sprinkles and light showers.

Rainfall amounts look light, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Next week, more changes are on the way for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.  I’ll let you know where we’re headed tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

