Teachman’s Take: More Mild Days Coming

A cold front swept through the state just in time for sunrise. You may not have realized it unless you were out walking in the stiff northerly breezes. Thanks to all the sunshine, temps were able to warm up into the 50s and 60s.

And guess what? We’re going to repeat these temperatures tomorrow. Our winds, however, will change from the south which will keep the warm air coming.

The winds will be rather strong at 10 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, so hang on to your hat.

Changes are brewing for Friday. While there will be extensive cloud cover, stiff southerly winds will push our highs into the 70s!

This will be the day to circle on the calendar because temps will cool over the weekend and especially into next week.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, a surge of cold air will impact nearly half of the country. We’ll be on the edge here in Kansas. What this means for our temperatures and if we’ll see any rain or snow coming up tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman