Leon’s Breakfast Blog: The Sun Is Back!!!

Finally we get a break today from all the clouds, and drizzle and the general grunge that we’ve seen since the weekend… A cold front pushing through early this morning will be sweeping out the clouds and the grey grungy drizzle. As the front moves through it is creating a bit of fog and drizzle, but this won’t last long! NW Winds are already pretty gusty and they will continue to be blustery through the afternoon.

Temps at this hour are in the 50s in Wichita, but as the front passes and the wind shifts to the north those numbers will drop and they humidity will crash. Just look how much cooler it already is in the NW.

While Wichita will be slightly warmer today thanks to the sun returning, W KS will cool off quite a bit compared to yesterday.

We’ve got a big warm up as we head toward Friday… A huge push of warm air from the Gulf coast and the desert southwest will move across the plains, warming us up into the 70’s and near 80 to the SW.

The warm temps don’t last though, we cool off back to seasonal normal as we head into the weekend.