Laura’s Look: Trending Warmer for Week’s End

Finally done with the grungy weather! A return to sunshine and near normal temperatures today.

Kansas Today

Mostly clear skies tonight and less wind. Due to the lack of clouds, temperature will drop into the 30s early Thursday morning.

Kansas Tonight

Clouds roll back through the day tomorrow. Winds shift back around to the south.

After the early week grunge, Friday’s toasty temperatures will be a nice welcome treat. We’ll see highs in the 70s and even the 80s, with a gusty south wind.

StormCast

Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler changes settle in for Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

Weekend

I’ll have a Thanksgiving Day preview coming up on KSN News at Noon! See you then. – Laura Bannon

