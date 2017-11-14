Teachman’s Take: Dreary Now, Brighter Tomorrow!

Clouds have held strong today for many of us, including here in Wichita. At least our temperatures have stayed on the milder side of things!

Temperatures soared well into the 70s in extreme southwestern Kansas this afternoon thanks to plentiful amounts of sunshine. Soon, we will all see the sun again. We just have to wait for a front to come through overnight to sweep the skies clean.

This front will spark showers and a few thundershowers mainly east of I-135 after midnight. The majority of this rain should clear the state before the sun rises. While this front will switch our wind direction to the north, the sunshine will help to warm us back into the 60s.

We’re not finished with this mild stretch just yet. How long it lasts and what you can expect if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman