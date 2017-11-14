Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Another soupy day

By under

We are off to a pretty soupy start to the day… Fog mist and drizzle have almost all of the KSN area socked in this morning. In many spots visibility is less than one mile.

Fortunately, where the fog is the thickest with light drizzle temps are well above freezing so we do not have to deal with any icy glaze or slick spots. I am not concerned at all about temps getting even close to freezing across central KS or Wichita as we will stay in the 50s this morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of Western Kansas until 10AM

Clouds and fog will mix out and sun will return to the W half of the state this afternoon… Temps will respond to the sun and our Western counties will warm up into the 70s!! Meanwhile Central KS, including Wichita, will stay overcast with persistent drizzle all afternoon and into the evening.

A cold front will push through the state overnight tonight, while this front will bring cooler temps to Western Kansas it will sweep out the low clouds and drizzle here in Central Kansas. So tomorrow the sun will return!!

 

 

