Laura’s Look: Dreary Today; Clearing Out Tomorrow

Gloomy weather is back again across parts of Kansas.

Clouds hang around today with areas of drizzle in central and eastern Kansas. It won’t be as chilly as yesterday with highs in the 50s and 60s. It’ll feel more like spring in far western Kansas as fog burns off and sunshine returns. High temperatures will climb into the 70s for areas that see sun today.

A cold front sweeps through tonight. Spotty showers and even a thundershower will be possible in central Kansas.

Clouds clear out tomorrow. It’ll turn a touch cooler as highs climb into the 50s with a north breeze. Clouds return for the second half of the week, how this impacts our temperatures coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon