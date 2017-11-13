Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: 2 Cities, 2 Completely Different Kinds of Weather

By

The weather changes drastically from one side of the state line to the other this evening.  Right now in Wichita, it’s overcast with areas of mist.

But in Dodge City, the skies have cleared.  This isn’t great news because deeper into the overnight, dense fog will develop not only in Dodge, but for many cities in western Kansas.

This Dense Fog Advisory goes into effect at 9 PM tonight and stays in effect through 10 AM Tuesday.

Once the murkiness mixes out, western Kansas will break out into sunshine.  Central and eastern Kansas won’t see sunshine until Wednesday.

I can also see a few showers or thundershowers develop east of I-135 Tuesday night, after midnight.  The majority of this moisture, though, will track over to the KC Metro and Springfield areas.  This will leave us with a mild week.  I’ll show you how warm it gets and for how long tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

 

