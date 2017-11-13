Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Grey and Gloomy

We are starting off our Monday with some stubborn clouds, drizzle and some areas of dense patchy fog… A dense fog advisory is in effect till 10AM across much of I-70 corridor.

The fog is so thick in some spots that you can’t see more than 1/2 a mile so make sure you allow some extra time this morning to get where you are going.

Even as the fog begins to clear low clouds will be very stubborn across Central Kansas. Western Kansas will start to see clouds thinning this afternoon as some sun returns but for Wichita and Central Kansas plan on a grey gloomy day with spots of mist or drizzle from time to time.

I wish I could say that the clouds will clear out tonight and we’d see a beautiful day tomorrow, but I can’t… Tomorrow will be another day much like today with plenty of clouds and areas of drizzle… At least tempt will stay well above freezing so we won’t be dealing with any ice. Finally by the middle of this week the clouds will give way once again to sunshine and mild temps but we will have to wait till Wednesday for that to happen.