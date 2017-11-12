Western’s Weather Wrap: Brief Break in the Clouds Today

The drizzle is gone, but clouds and a little bit of patchy fog are lingering across the state this morning.

There’s also a weak front passing through Kansas, allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s to the northwest, with 50s still to the southeast.

Due to the front, temperatures will be fairly similar to yesterday, despite the potential to see a little bit of sunshine breaking through later this afternoon.

But then clouds will return again with the potential for drizzle and a few showers Monday night through Wednesday morning in central and eastern Kansas, but with temperatures still warming back into the 60s for much of the week.

I’ll have more details on the rest of your weekend forecast all morning on KSN, or you can watch our latest video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady