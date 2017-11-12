Laura’s Look: Clouds Roll Back In Tonight

It turned out to be a nice Sunday with daytime highs in the 50s with an added bonus of sunshine!

For tonight, clouds thicken up again from west to east. The new school and work week will start off on a chilly note in the 30s. Patchy morning fog is also possible.

More clouds than sunshine for Monday in the Metro with highs again in the 50s. Only top of the gloomy conditions, areas of drizzle is possible for south central Kansas. More sunshine in western Kansas means warmer weather, highs to climb into the 60s.

It’ll turn warmer on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. There is a chance of light rain showers although it does not appear to be a washout. Look for rain chances to come to an end Tuesday night.

Notice it doesn’t really turn cold this week, overall mild November weather can be expected! Make sure to tune in KSN News this evening for your forecast. Or click here.

Laura Bannon