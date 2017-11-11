Western’s Weather Wrap: Fog, Clouds, & Drizzle

We’re starting out our weekend with a *Dense Fog Advisory* in northwestern Kansas until noon. Visibility is reduced significantly already, so please be cautious if you have to hit the road!

No fog in Wichita, but we do have overcast skies this morning, with fairly mild temperatures around 50° and breezy southeast winds.

This increase in moisture today will keep us with overcast skies, holding our temperatures in just the low to mid 50s. Also expect drizzle to pick up throughout the afternoon and evening, so keep a jacket handy!

These clouds will be stubborn through tomorrow, but we should start to see the sunshine breaking out Sunday afternoon, especially in northern and western Kansas.

I’ll have more details on your weekend forecast all morning on KSN, or you can catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady