Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Fog, Clouds, & Drizzle

By under

We’re starting out our weekend with a *Dense Fog Advisory* in northwestern Kansas until noon. Visibility is reduced significantly already, so please be cautious if you have to hit the road!

No fog in Wichita, but we do have overcast skies this morning, with fairly mild temperatures around 50° and breezy southeast winds.

This increase in moisture today will keep us with overcast skies, holding our temperatures in just the low to mid 50s. Also expect drizzle to pick up throughout the afternoon and evening, so keep a jacket handy!

These clouds will be stubborn through tomorrow, but we should start to see the sunshine breaking out Sunday afternoon, especially in northern and western Kansas.

I’ll have more details on your weekend forecast all morning on KSN, or you can catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s