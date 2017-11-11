Laura’s Look: More Fog Tonight

By

Clouds and fog will dominate once again tonight. It’ll be a touch colder by morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It’ll be a gray and grungy start to Sunday for central and eastern Kansas.

Kansas Tonight

Clouds to clear out from west to east tomorrow. It likely won’t be until just before sunset in the Wichita Metro that we’ll see some late day sunshine. Overall, a cool Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Kansas Tomorrow

We keep the clouds and cooler than normal temperatures around for the start of the new work week.

StormCast Monday

Look for a spike in the temperature department come Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front! It’ll be mild in the 60s with spotty showers possible.

Next 3 Days…

Overall, the new work week looks pleasant, tune into KSN News at 6 and 10 see if there’s a cold snap lurking in the extended forecast! See you then – Laura Bannon

