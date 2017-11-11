Laura’s Look: More Fog Tonight

Clouds and fog will dominate once again tonight. It’ll be a touch colder by morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It’ll be a gray and grungy start to Sunday for central and eastern Kansas.

Clouds to clear out from west to east tomorrow. It likely won’t be until just before sunset in the Wichita Metro that we’ll see some late day sunshine. Overall, a cool Sunday with highs in the 50s.

We keep the clouds and cooler than normal temperatures around for the start of the new work week.

Look for a spike in the temperature department come Tuesday out ahead of our next cold front! It’ll be mild in the 60s with spotty showers possible.

Overall, the new work week looks pleasant