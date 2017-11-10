Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Some Sun Today, Gloomy Saturday

By under

After a cloudy morning, the sunshine is breaking through in central and eastern counties as we head into the afternoon.

Because of the breezy southeast winds, it is still chilly though, with it feeling like it’s in the 20s and 30s across the state as of 11 AM.

For Wichita, the sun will allow us to warm into the low to mid 50s again today, so not a bad Friday overall!

But, moisture will increase tonight through tomorrow, bringing another Saturday with cloudy skies, patchy fog, and drizzle.

I’ll have all of the details on your weekend forecast throughout KSN News at Noon, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone!

~Katie the Weather Lady

