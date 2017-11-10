Teachman’s Take: A Cloudy Weekend Battle

Just in time for the afternoon, sunshine briefly returns to much of south central Kansas. This gave our temps a boost in parts of the state. But, where the clouds have remained thick, it’s been a struggle to warm up. Check out how cold it is in northwestern Kansas and southwest Nebraska!

Winds have also been breezy and I’m expecting that to continue through Saturday.

Overnight, clouds will thicken statewide. These clouds won’t go anywhere anytime soon, unfortunately.

They’ll stay gray and gloomy through Saturday and most of Sunday. Coming up tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10, we’ll address how these clouds will influence our weekend temps. Plus, I’ll look at a much milder change for next week. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman