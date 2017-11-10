Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Cooler & Breezier

I’m keeping a close eye on our W KS counties this morning… We could see a little patchy fog developing and with temps at or below freezing that could mean freezing fog and some slick spots… So far so good, but I’ll keep an eye out for you.

While fog and drizzle do not show up well on the radar, you can tell by our visibility chart if there are problems developing… at this hour visibility is still looking good but if you start to see visibility less than a mile that is an indicator that fog and drizzle are forming.

Today should be a pretty decent day… Not as perfect as yesterday, but still no slouch. We will still see the sun this afternoon, but SE winds will make it feel a bit cooler…

Next week we start to finally get a break from the chilly temps… A big ridge of high pressure builds over Mexico and this shuts the door on the cool Canadian air that has been hanging around this week…

Normally at this time of year our temps could be in the low 60s and by next week we will finally return to those temps.