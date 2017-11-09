Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Clouds Increase into the Weekend

After perfectly sunny skies yesterday, we’ve added some high-level cirrus clouds across the state today, though still with plenty of sunshine peeking through.

A front is also passing through Kansas, bringing chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to the north and west, while Wichita is staying comfortable in the 50s.

It’ll be a nice day overall in Wichita with mostly sunny skies, light winds, quiet conditions, and highs in the mid 50s. The rest of the state, however, will stay chillier.

Moisture will then be on the increase as we head into the weekend. This will bring a small chance for freezing drizzle in far northwestern counties tonight, then clouds, drizzle, and fog around Wichita for the weekend, before sunshine and milder temperatures return next week.

