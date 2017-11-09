Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Weekend Clouds More Favorable

By under

We’ve had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the state today.  Temps in the southern half have been able to warm up nicely this afternoon.

Northern Kansas, that’s a different story.  This is where folks are behind the cold front and closer to the coldest air.

Overnight, our winds will start to make a switch to the south.  This means that more clouds will be sticking around, keeping our temps down for the next 2 days.

 

There could also be some areas of drizzle and mist for Saturday.  Clouds will eventually start to work out of the area by Sunday, allowing temps to rebound for much of next week.  I’ll take a look at where temperatures are headed tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

