Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Weekend warm up

Radar is quiet this morning once again and once again the plains states are bone dry so nothing headed our way for the next couple of days!! It’s going to be a great sunrise today as well but it’s sure a cold start!!! So make sure to grab the heavier coats and gloves for this morning you’re gonna need them!

 

Heading into your day today sunshine dominates again.  Highs will be about where they were yesterday across SC Kansas, but a cold front moving into the northern half of the state will cool off our northern counties.

The weekend is looking slightly warmer but it looks like clouds will be on the increase too!! A little fog and light drizzle can’t be ruled out Saturday night into Sunday morning… Still the weekend is not a wash-out

Our longer range outlook continues to keep temps at or above normal as a large ridge of high pressure builds over the southern half of the nation… This means the KSN area will stay generally dry and mild for the season.

