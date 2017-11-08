Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Sun Returns, Still Chilly

By under

Yesterday felt more like winter with clouds and chilly temperatures and gusty north winds. But today, the sunshine has returned and the winds are much lighter, making it feel better, despite the continued chilly temperatures.

For the rest of the day, keep a jacket handy with highs just in the low 50s, but you can still enjoy the sunny skies and quiet conditions.

Overall, we have a very quiet pattern taking over. Temperatures will warm some into the low 60s, but generally we aren’t seeing any major swings, with highs hovering around normal for this time of year.

This quiet stretch will keep us mainly dry, but we do have some small rain chances in the forecast. I’ll have the details on that coming up at noon, or you can catch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s