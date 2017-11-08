Western’s Weather Wrap: Sun Returns, Still Chilly

Yesterday felt more like winter with clouds and chilly temperatures and gusty north winds. But today, the sunshine has returned and the winds are much lighter, making it feel better, despite the continued chilly temperatures.

For the rest of the day, keep a jacket handy with highs just in the low 50s, but you can still enjoy the sunny skies and quiet conditions.

Overall, we have a very quiet pattern taking over. Temperatures will warm some into the low 60s, but generally we aren’t seeing any major swings, with highs hovering around normal for this time of year.

This quiet stretch will keep us mainly dry, but we do have some small rain chances in the forecast. I’ll have the details on that coming up at noon, or you can catch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady